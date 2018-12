An Aberdeen business has donated more than £1,000 to a local community group.

Waste company Biffa gave £1,250 to Seaton Community Church to benefit its community outreach activities such as youth clubs.

Scott Kelly, Biffa Aberdeen depot manager, said: “There are around 25 of us in the office, and we agreed collectively the funds we earned should be donated to Seaton Community Church.

“We were lucky enough to meet with the church and hear exactly how our donation would be used.”

