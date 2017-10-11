Firm chosen to deliver fast broadband to new Aberdeen development

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A major energy supplier has been selected to provide hyperfast fibre broadband at a new £800 million development in Aberdeen.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms won a competitive tender to deliver network connectivity to the new community at Countesswells.

When completed, the new community will consist of 3,000 homes, two primary schools, an academy, office, playparks and civic spaces.

Developer Stewart Milne Group identified the need for a state-of-the-art gigabit fibre network in light of recent property developments that have been plagued with insufficient broadband connections.