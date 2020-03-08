Firm calling on north-east residents to have their say on phone box removal

Aberdeenshire residents are being reminded to have their say on the future of phone boxes in the north-east.

BT is currently carrying out a consultation on the future of 28 public phones across the region.

The firm has proposed removing each of the boxes.

After an initial consultation with communities, Aberdeenshire Council has prepared a draft response to BT, setting out its reasons for agreeing or disagreeing with the proposals for each of the phone boxes.

In a statement, the council said: “We would now like to ask for any further comments on the draft before submitting our final response to BT.

“Communities may be interested to know that they have the option of ‘adopting’ their local box once the phone has been removed.”

Any comments or feedback should be lodged with the council by April 7.

Comments should be emailed to statistics@aberdeenshire.gov.uk