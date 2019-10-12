Firm backs off from north-east road plan

Campaigners have said they are still in the dark over what the future holds for their area after the plug was pulled on plans for a controversial new road in the north-east.

North Banchory Company has opted to withdraw its application for a new distributor road linking Burn O’Bennie Road and Raemoir Road in the town.

The developer has written to residents who would have been affected by the proposed new road to explain its decision to scrap the plans.

A spokeswoman said the company has taken the decision to pull the proposals in light of responses to a public consultation event held earlier this year.

The application attracted hundreds of letters of objection from residents, with fears raised it would have passed close to homes and cut through much-loved woodland.

However, North Banchory Company has also announced plans to submit proposals for an alternative road, and is due to reveal its new vision for the site later this month.

David Smart, chief executive of the company, said: “From the initial consultation with local residents and the community council about a distributor road, there were concerns expressed that the proposal may not be the best solution for the area.

“We have listened to these concerns and discussed the situation with the council, who have encouraged us to explore the viability of an alternative solution which makes best use of the existing road network and roads through the proposed new development areas.”

He added: “The council has requested we submit an alternative roads strategy for their consideration by way of an update to the approved masterplan.

“This will be supported by a transport assessment to demonstrate the new proposal is deliverable, viable and future-proofed and will have limited impact on the existing road network.”

A campaign group, Stop the Road, Save our Forest, was set up in response to the original plans.

Campaign founder Jackie Struth said: “I think a lot of people are still very unsure of what to make of this latest development.

“It’s not really clear what direction we are going in – they say they have taken comments on board but we haven’t yet seen the new plans.”

She added: “There are already plans approved for a new road which would act as a bypass but North Banchory Company has made no reference to that in their letter.

“If they had said they were going to revert back to those original plans we would feel much more confident but we fear they will come back with another plan which again cuts through woodland and passes too close to our homes.

“Hopefully that is not the case and they have plans to come up with a better alternative than has already been proposed.

“We are desperate to make sure Banchory is not ruined and I am sure there will be a big turnout when the plans are made public for the first time.”

The public consultation event on the new plans will be held on Monday October 28 at the Banchory Business Centre on Burn O’Bennie Road.