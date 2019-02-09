Aberdeen fireworks seller calls for tougher regulation

The boss of an Aberdeen fireworks shop has thrown his support behind extra regulation.

Norman Donald, who owns NJE Fireworks and Displays on George Street, says he would back tougher rules because those who misuse them “give all of us a bad name”.

His comments come as the Scottish Government opened a public consultation into the issue.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham wants to hear the views of the public on a number of different topics, such as the sale of fireworks and what other measures could be adopted to ensure they are used safely and responsibly.

Mr Donald, 50, said he hoped the consultation, which opened on Sunday, would lead to a change in the law.

He said: “I welcome this because the misuse of fireworks is a pain in the neck.

“It gives fireworks a bad reputation.

“The government can help.”

Mr Donald believes there should be an overhaul of the sale of the pyrotechnics.

He said: “The age limit just now for buying fireworks is 18 and I would welcome that to be raised to 25.

“I would also ban the sale of fireworks in supermarkets and only allow them to be sold by professionals, who know what they’re doing.

“When you go to a supermarket, you point at the firework and they just hand it over to you without giving you any further information.

“If you come into our shop, the first things I ask are where is the firework going to be set up, how much space is there going to be?

“So then I can recommend the appropriate firework for that area.

“We also just ask for extra information, like if there are any trees that are in the area, so we only sell them straight-firing fireworks and not ones that have a large spread and can pose a fire risk.”

Mr Donald said that if it is decided that firework sales can stay in supermarkets, he would like to see staff put through a more rigorous training course to better understand the dangers of the explosives, along with where they should and should not be used.

He said: “I definitely think that needs to be put in place because you’ve got a guy who sells tins of beans selling fireworks. It doesn’t compute, in my mind.

“I think it’s really dangerous.”

Along with the change in the laws, he would like to see an advert hit the airwaves around November 5 – the most popular pyrotechnic night of the year – to raise awareness of the harm that fireworks could do.

He said: “We need to have something like that, just to show the dangers of fireworks, because I don’t think people understand how dangerous they can be.

“I think a hard-hitting TV advert would really help to get that across.”

Mr Donald’s comments are in stark contrast to the views of another north-east fireworks company owner.

Mark Copland of Inverurie-based Fireworx Scotland, warned the Evening Express last week that heavy regulation of the firework industry could create a “black market”.

Mark said: “I understand these regulations could be put in place to help the safety of the public, but you cannot vet every single person that comes into the shop.”

The consultation can be accessed by going to the Scottish Government website and is due to close on May 15.