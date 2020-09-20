Fireworks display on Moray coast that attracts thousands cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

A popular fireworks display in Moray has been cancelled amid concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands gather on the coast at Portgordon every year to marvel at the spectacular pyrotechnics display.

Posted by Portgordon Fireworks on Saturday, 19 September 2020

The annual event, which was first held in 1993, was due to take place on Friday, October 27 – ahead of the traditional fireworks night to avoid clashing with other events.

Planning was already well underway for this year’s bash with applications for relevant licenses already submitted.

However, organisers have now concluded it is not safe to have such a large gathering of spectators and volunteers at a time where concerns persist about the spread of Covid-19.

A social media post from the committee said: “With regret we have to announce that our event will not go ahead this year due to the current pandemic conditions.

“The decision was taken by the committee with a heavy heart but the safety of our spectators and helpers come first.

“It has been a tough last few months but we have been delighted to support the village by assisting the Portgordon Covid-19 Group through donations and committee members who have given their time to deliver food parcels.

“Planning for this year’s event was well on its way with a lot of the applications for licences and permissions for our event already done by our friend and committee member Adam, who sadly passed away earlier this year.”

The cancellation of 2020’s display means it is the second time in three years the Portgordon event has not gone ahead after bad weather forced 2018’s to be pulled.