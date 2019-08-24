Fires spark call to shut bins at Aberdeen flats

An urgent call has been made for bin areas to be removed following a spate of fires at an Aberdeen high-rise.

There have been six fires in as many weeks at Bruce House in Hazlehead – several of which have started in the bin room.

Local councillor Jennifer Stewart raised concerns two years ago following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

She called for the bin areas to be phased out for residents’ safety.

She said: “For 18 months I have been looking at ways to mitigate problems with internal bin areas.

“I have had a look at things which could be done and I think the bin areas could be relocated to avoid this happening.

“I realise some people will be upset about that in terms of convenience but we have to put safety above everything else. The safety of the residents in my ward is paramount and not on my watch am I going to let anything happen to them.”

Residents previously called on Aberdeen City Council to make the block safe.

A council spokesman said: “We have been working closely with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to identify the person or persons responsible and also increase awareness of the risk of not extinguishing items before disposal.

“However, given the persistence of these incidents and with a focus on safety for everyone in the building, we have devised proposals and will be engaging further with the residents.

“We will be contacting the Bruce House residents and will be inviting them to a drop-in session at the Wallace House Common Room between 6-8 pm on Wednesday, where they can discuss and give their views on the proposals with our officers.”

Bruce Farquharson, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s senior officer for Aberdeen, added: “I would like to reassure people that we are here to support them, most notably through the provision of our free home fire safety visits, where firefighters will provide safety advice and guidance for an emergency.”