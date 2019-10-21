Firefighters tackle van blaze in Aberdeen

Firefighters were called to tackle a van blaze in Aberdeen.

A crew from the central station in the Granite City attended the fire on Rose Street at 8.38pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call regarding a transit van being on fire at 8.38pm.

“We had one appliance from the central station in attendance.

“It appears the van also rolled forward and hit a parked vehicle due to the handbrake failing.

“A window in a nearby property has also cracked due to the fire.”