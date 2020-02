Emergency crews were called to tackle two tyres on fire next to football pitches in Aberdeen.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at Cairngorm Drive in Kincorth, beside playing fields, at 2.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two tyres were alight inside a container.

One appliance was sent to the scene from Altens and crews used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 2.58pm.