Firefighters tackle tyre blaze at Aberdeen garage as black smoke plume seen across city

by Callum Main
01/03/2021, 4:56 pm Updated: 01/03/2021, 5:14 pm
Fire crews in Aberdeen have been called to a tyre blaze at a city garage.

Teams from North Anderson Drive and Dyce were sent to the fire on Pitmedden Road at 4pm.

Images on social media show a large plume thick black smoke coming from the area.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed they were dealing with tyres on fire at the rear of a garage.

Police Scotland said they had not been called.