Firefighters tackle tyre blaze at Aberdeen garage as black smoke plume seen across city

Fire crews in Aberdeen have been called to a tyre blaze at a city garage.
Teams from North Anderson Drive and Dyce were sent to the fire on Pitmedden Road at 4pm.
Images on social media show a large plume thick black smoke coming from the area.
A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed they were dealing with tyres on fire at the rear of a garage.
Police Scotland said they had not been called.
