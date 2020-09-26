Firefighters tackle manhole blaze in north-east town centre

Firefighters have been called to Oldmeldrum following reports of flames coming from a manhole cover.
One crew from the town’s station was sent to the scene in Market Square at about 6.53am.
They discovered a fire involving an electrical cable down the manhole, and used a dry extinguisher to extinguish the flames.
Engineers are on their way.
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe