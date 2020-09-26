Show Links
News / Local

Firefighters tackle manhole blaze in north-east town centre

by Shona Gossip
26/09/2020, 7:39 am
Syndicate Post image

Firefighters have been called to Oldmeldrum following reports of flames coming from a manhole cover.

One crew from the town’s station was sent to the scene in Market Square at about 6.53am.

They discovered a fire involving an electrical cable down the manhole, and used a dry extinguisher to extinguish the flames.

Engineers are on their way.

More to follow.