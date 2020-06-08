Show Links
Firefighters tackle large blaze at Aberdeen shopping precinct

by David Walker
08/06/2020, 4:45 pm Updated: 08/06/2020, 5:37 pm
© Stephen WebsterFirefighters at the scene of the blaze. Pictures courtesy of Stephen Webster
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Pictures courtesy of Stephen Webster

Fire crews are currently in attendance at a substantial blaze at an Aberdeen shopping precinct.

Four appliances and a height vehicle were called out to Byron Square at 4.13pm following reports of a fire.

Picture by Stephen Webster

Firefighters are using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to battle the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman confirmed that they were currently on scene at Byron Square.

The fire is understood to have started in or around Byron Fast Foods, a chip shop.

Firefighters tackle the blaze

Stephen Webster, who lives across the road, said: “I looked across the road, and Byron’s Fast Food is there and the place was ablaze.

“The fire brigade were tackling the fire straight away, there’s probably about a dozen firefighters tackling it.

“They closed off access to the public and cars at the shopping area and have taped off the area beside the community centre.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they attended to help with traffic management.

More to follow.