Firefighters tackle large blaze at Aberdeen shopping precinct

Fire crews are currently in attendance at a substantial blaze at an Aberdeen shopping precinct.
Four appliances and a height vehicle were called out to Byron Square at 4.13pm following reports of a fire.
Firefighters are using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to battle the flames.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman confirmed that they were currently on scene at Byron Square.
The fire is understood to have started in or around Byron Fast Foods, a chip shop.
Stephen Webster, who lives across the road, said: “I looked across the road, and Byron’s Fast Food is there and the place was ablaze.
“The fire brigade were tackling the fire straight away, there’s probably about a dozen firefighters tackling it.
“They closed off access to the public and cars at the shopping area and have taped off the area beside the community centre.”
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they attended to help with traffic management.
More to follow.
