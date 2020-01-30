Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze at Aberdeen home

Firefighters were called to a blaze at an Aberdeen home.

The kitchen fire broke out at the property on Westburn Road at around 7.20pm yesterday.

When they arrived firefighters discovered a “well-developed” blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the incident.

Once it was extinguished crews stayed on to dampen down the scene.

The last firefighting team left the scene more than three hours after the alarm was raised.

A fire service spokesman confirmed there were no reports of anyone being hurt.

He said: “The last crew left the scene at around 10.45pm.

“It started in a ground floor kitchen.

“Three pumps were sent, two from North Anderson Drive and another from Central station.”

Police confirmed they were also called to the incident.