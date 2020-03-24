Firefighters tackle house blaze in north-east

Firefighters have tackled a house blaze in the north-east.

Three fire appliances were called to the scene near Garlogie just before 8pm last night.

Police closed the B9125 road in order for the fire service to safely tackle the blaze.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were asked by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to close the B9125 road near to Garlogie, Aberdeen, around 8,25pm on Monday, 23 March, 2020, following a fire at a house near Garlogie.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the road was later reopened.”