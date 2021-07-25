News / Local Firefighters tackle gorse wildfire south of Elgin By Lauren Robertson 25/07/2021, 3:45 pm Fire crews were called to a wildfire in Thomshill. Firefighters are tackling a gorse wildfire south of Elgin. Reports of the fire at Thomshill came in at around 2pm on Sunday, July 25. Four appliances are currently on the scene, with teams from Elgin, Fochabers and Lochabers coming together to fight the blaze. A spokeswoman from the fire service said that around 530 square feet of gorse was alight. The incident is still ongoing. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe