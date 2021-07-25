Firefighters tackle gorse wildfire south of Elgin

Firefighters are tackling a gorse wildfire south of Elgin.

Reports of the fire at Thomshill came in at around 2pm on Sunday, July 25.

Four appliances are currently on the scene, with teams from Elgin, Fochabers and Lochabers coming together to fight the blaze.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said that around 530 square feet of gorse was alight.

The incident is still ongoing.