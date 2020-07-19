Firefighters tackle caravan blaze in Aberdeen

Fire crews tackled a blaze at an Aberdeen industrial estate.
A derelict caravan was found alight on Peterseat Drive at Altens Industrial Estate this evening.
Emergency teams were called to the incident at 6.17pm and the stop message was received at 6.32pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said: “It was a derelict caravan and we sent one hose reel jet from Altens.”
