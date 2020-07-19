Show Links
News / Local

Firefighters tackle caravan blaze in Aberdeen

by David Proctor
19/07/2020, 7:58 pm
Crews were called to Altens Industrial Estate this evening

Fire crews tackled a blaze at an Aberdeen industrial estate.

A derelict caravan was found alight on Peterseat Drive at Altens Industrial Estate this evening.

Emergency teams were called to the incident at 6.17pm and the stop message was received at 6.32pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “It was a derelict caravan and we sent one hose reel jet from Altens.”