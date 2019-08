Firefighters were called to a car fire on an Aberdeen street.

The incident was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service just before 1.30am on Middlefield Terrace, with four firefighters in attendance.

No one was in the car.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We attended the scene of one car on fire at 1.27am.

“We had one appliance there from North Anderson Drive.

“We used one breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and small gear.

“It was an empty car.”

