Firefighters tackle car blaze on Aberdeen street

Crews tackled a vehicle on fire on an Aberdeen street.

The alarm was raised at 11.42pm last night after reports of a car on fire on Hilton Street.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said two appliances were sent out to the scene.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message was received at 12.25am.

There were no reports of injuries.