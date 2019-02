A fire crew battled a car blaze in Aberdeen this morning.

Firefighters from Central station were sent to the incident at 3.50am on Linksfield Road.

The crew were on the scene for around 40 minutes.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car on fire on Linksfield Road in Aberdeen overnight.

“We had one appliance from Central station in attendance.

“We left the scene at 4.30am.”