Firefighters tackle building blaze at north-east harbour

Firefighters have tackled a blaze inside a building at a north-east harbour.

Emergency services were called to Macduff Harbour shortly before 10.30am after the alarm was raised.

A number of appliances attended, and crews used a variety of equipment to tackle the flames.

The stop message was received just before noon, although some firefighters remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.26am to a report of a building fire in the area of Macduff Harbour.

“Four appliances were in attendance. Crews used six breathing apparatus, one main jet, two hose reel jets and small tools.

“The stop message was received at 11.54am.”