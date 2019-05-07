Firefighters tackle blaze near north-east business complex

Firefighters have attended a blaze near a north-east business complex.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a blaze in woodland behind the Banchory Business Centre on Burn O’Bennie Road in the town shortly before 8pm.

Two appliances were called to the scene, but it later emerged that the blaze was a bonfire.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a fire in the open in Banchory. It turned out this was a bonfire.

“The fire was in a woodland area behind the Banchory Business Centre.

“We received the call at 7.54pm and the stop message was received at around 8.20pm.”