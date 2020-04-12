Firefighters tackle blaze at north-east farm

Firefighters spent several hours battling a blaze at a north-east farm.

Crews were called to the fire at a farm building near Aberchirder shortly after 8pm last night.

A total of six appliances attended the scene, along with a water carrier.

The last vehicle left the scene just after 4am this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a fire in a farm building.

“We used six breathing apparatus, one hose reel and three jets.

“The stop message was received at 11.33pm, and the last appliance left the scene at 4.05am.”