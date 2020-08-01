Firefighters tackle blaze at former Aberdeen school

Firefighters battled a blaze at a former Aberdeen school through the night.

A total of nine appliances, including a height vehicle, were called to Cordyce School, in Riverside Drive, Dyce, at 9.28pm.

The fire was extinguished this morning and three appliances remain at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said: “Units were called to the scene at 9.28pm. We got the stop message at 7.53am and we still have three appliances attendance. There is also a water carrier there as well.”

It is not known at this stage if the fire is being treated as suspicious.

The school was burned down following a vandal attack in November 2017.

Since then it has been the subject of debate after Aberdeen City Council sought bids for the land to give the space a new lease of life.

Applicants included the owner of Parkhill Garden Centre, which hoped to move from its current home on the B977, and boxer Lee McAllister who was keen to build a fitness village.

However, both plans have recently been refused.