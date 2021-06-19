Firefighters tackle Aberdeenshire forest fire

Fire crews were called to a wildfire at Clochandighter woods.

The incident was reported to the fire service at 2.30pm and crews are still in attendance.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance at Clochandighter woods, just outside of Aberdeen.

“We have three appliances and a specialist all-terrain vehicle there.”

The flames are covering a 256ft by 328ft area.

It is unknown how the forest fire started.

More to follow.