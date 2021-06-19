Firefighters tackle Aberdeenshire forest fire

Fire crews were called to a wildfire at Clochandighter woods.
The incident was reported to the fire service at 2.30pm and crews are still in attendance.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance at Clochandighter woods, just outside of Aberdeen.
“We have three appliances and a specialist all-terrain vehicle there.”
The flames are covering a 256ft by 328ft area.
It is unknown how the forest fire started.
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe