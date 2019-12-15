Firefighters sent to Aberdeenshire house fire

Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a property in Aberdeenshire.

Three appliances were sent to the fire at Sauchenbush, Banchory, at 4.18pm today.

The blaze originated in a bedroom within the property.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to a dwelling fire in Banchory at 4.18pm on Sunday, December 15.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the incident.

“All persons have been accounted for and there were no casualties.

“Crews are still in attendance at the scene.”

Crews have one main jet, one hose reel jet and four breathing apparatus in operation while they tackle the blaze.