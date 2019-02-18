Video: Firefighters save child from Aberdeen flat blaze

A teenager was due to appear in court today in connection with a blaze at an Aberdeen block of flats from which a child had to be rescued.

An 18-year-old male has been charged in relation to the fire at flats on Aberdeen’s St Clair Street.

He was to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Residents told of the moment they saw a firefighter carrying a little girl out of the window of the burning building in the middle of the night.

A number of residents in the area were woken at around 3am yesterday as four fire engines responded to a “well-developed” fire within the basement of the flats.

Crews worked for a number of hours to get the fire under control, and residents spotted a man and young girl being rescued from a first-floor window.

One woman who lives nearby said: “There were four fire engines and police cars and we watched a couple of people, a man and a small child, getting taken out the window and down a ladder.

“That was very upsetting.

“The smoke was belching out. It was horrible to watch.

“Obviously, she was terrified.”

Richard Bowman, 57, another resident, said: “I saw firefighters taking the ladder down and putting it up to the window. I just got a shock when I realised it was a young girl.

“He went up and took the girl down out of the window and then he went back up for the gentleman.

“They seemed to be OK.

“They were both wrapped silver foil blankets.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two people were “led to safety” by firefighters during the blaze, with another three leaving the address themselves.

Three people were taken to hospital as a result.

Lesli Crighton, 34, who lives in a neighbouring block of flats, said: “I was just away to get to sleep about 3am and the fire engine pulled up. I saw them all coming this way.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chris Third, 37, who lives across the road from the block, said: “I don’t really know what happened. I just heard noise and the fire engines and that woke me up. It was going on for a couple of hours.”

Station manager Bryan Nelson said: “This was a significant incident which presented us with some very challenging conditions.

“But our firefighters worked through the conditions and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts.”

He added: “Incidents like this reinforce why ensuring you have a working smoke detector within your home is so important.

“We can install a free smoke detector as part of our home fire safety visit programme and I would encourage all members of our community to reach out in relation to this.”

A joint investigation between the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland into the incident is under way.