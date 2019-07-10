Firefighters rescue woman from north-east house blaze

A vulnerable woman had to be rescued from her home in the north-east as fire tore through the property and left it severely damaged.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchell Crescent, in the Bishopmill area of Elgin, shortly after 1pm yesterday, and remained there for hours.

Six fire engines from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Forres all attended and a stretch of Bishopmill Brae was closed while crews battled to get the flames under control.

It is believed a woman, thought to be the sole occupant of the property, was safely evacuated from the house before the blaze took hold.

The woman is thought to have mobility problems, and her neighbours said she was often seen using a walking stick to get around.

The fire tore apart the roof of the house, and crews used special height equipment to save what was left of the rest of the building.

Smoke could be seen billowing out for miles around Elgin, and one neighbour said it was “shocking” to see the property “in such a state”.

Gary Davis, who lives on North Street, said: “It was an awful size of fire.

“I could see it from miles away and only hope nobody was caught up in it.”