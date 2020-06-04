Firefighters rescue woman from first-floor window in Aberdeen

Firefighters rescued a woman from a first-floor window in Aberdeen after it reportedly fell out its frame.

A crew from North Anderson Drive were called out to Kingshill Road at 10.15am this morning following reports of a woman being stuck.

They rescued her from the window and made the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We were called out to Kingshill Road at 10.15am and rescued a woman from a first floor window.

“The stop message came in at 10.29am.”

The fire service had no other details, but reports suggested that the window fell out its frame, leaving the women trapped hanging onto it.