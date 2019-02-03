Firefighters rescue dog from frozen north-east river

A dog owner has thanked emergency services after her canine companion fell through the ice on a north-east river.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Shakkin Brig in Brechin yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the dog walked on the frozen river and fell through the ice. After failed attempts to rescue her – firefighters were called.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 5.11pm yesterday to Brechin at Shakkin Brig.

“We rescued the dog using a rescue sledge. We sent out two appliances and two boats for the task.

“The stop message came in at 6.21pm.”

Dog owner Mel Sayer posted the following message on social media yesterday: “Parts of the river are currently frozen. This afternoon, my dog walked on it in a matter of seconds and fell through the ice. Despite failed attempts to get her out, the fire brigade were called and the search and rescue team managed to get her out with a boat and she’s luckily she is now just fine.

“She was in the water paddling for over an hour as the ambient temperature went down to nearly -7, so how she managed to survive was a miracle.

“Please be very careful with children and dogs, make them aware of the danger and maybe keep dogs on leads near it. If a pet falls in, the fire brigade advise not attempt recovery yourself as this can endanger lives. Only yesterday they rescued a woman from another river who had attempted to rescue her dog after falling through the ice.

“I cannot thank the local fire brigade enough for their expedient, professional and caring help. Eternally grateful, thank you.”