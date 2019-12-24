Firefighters remain on scene following major blaze at Aberdeen firms

Fire crews remain on the scene of a blaze at Aberdeen businesses – more than a day later.

Emergency services were called to the building on Carden Place at 2.11am yesterday.

Crews worked throughout the day and night to contain the fire.

It was originally put out in the afternoon, however re-ignited around 30 minutes later and was fully extinguished shortly after 9pm last night.

No-one was injured in the incident.

A joint investigation will be carried out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.

The building is owned by accident and injury legal firm Quantum Claims, which leases part of it to bar and restaurant Valentino’s.

It also houses Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells.

Station commander Bryan Nelson, who was the incident commander, said: “The fire has now been extinguished, but firefighters will remain at the scene until they are fully satisfied the area is safe.

“There’s no question that this was a large and challenging fire and it has taken a sustained effort from our firefighters to bring this incident under control.

“On that note, I’d like to thank our firefighters for their efforts and also pass my thanks on to our partners and the public for their support in dealing with this incident.”