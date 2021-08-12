Firefighters race to 1am fire in communal hallway of city flats

Firefighters raced to a 1am fire in a communal hallway of city flats.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said all residents “were accounted for” in the early hours drama on Pennan Road in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone area.

He said firefighters managed to extinguished the fire within half an hour using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

A Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

She added: “The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0170 of Thursday, 12 August, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”