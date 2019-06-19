Firefighters praised for drop in Aberdeen house blazes

Firefighters have been praised for their work to reduce the number of accidental fires within homes across Aberdeen.

A total of 261 accidental dwelling fires were reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) between April 2018 and March this year.

This is down from 299 during the same period in 2015-16 – a reduction of 10%.

The number of casualties affected by accidental dwelling fires has fallen from 51 to 35 during the same period, a drop of 35%.

It comes after crews delivered 2,927 free home fire safety visits from April 2018 to March this year.

Area manager Bruce Farquharson is the SFRS local senior officer for Aberdeen.

He said: “Our firefighters and staff continue to work tirelessly to ensure our communities stay safe in their homes, and cannot stress enough the importance of having a working smoke alarm.”