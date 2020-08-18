Firefighters pay tribute to Stonehaven train crash victims

Firefighters have paid tribute to the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment.

They laid flowers at Aberdeen rail station in memory of train driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Chris Stuchbury, who all died in the tragedy.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) also sent a letter of condolences and solidarity to the Scottish Branches of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) unions.

They also called on their members to observe a minute’s silence at 9.43am tomorrow in memory to those lost.

Four firefighters were injured after being struck by an apparently uncontrolled vehicle when responding to the incident.

Two of them were treated by ambulance services at the scene.

The other two were taken to hospital after sustaining an impact injury to an ankle and a laceration to the shoulder and head.

Both have since been released, with neither injuries being considered life-altering.

Denise Christie, FBU Scotland regional secretary, said: “What happened at Stonehaven was heart-breaking and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those lost.

“This was a tragic incident that never should have happened. We have laid flowers in memory of the victims and will today join our comrades in ASLEF and RMT observing a minute’s silence.

“No one should lose their life through their work. We have offered our support and assistance to those involved in this traumatic incident and will continue to support firefighters for as long as it takes.”