Firefighters were called today to help three people stuck in a lift in an Aberdeen shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at Marks and Spencer in Aberdeen city centre at 11.24am.

A spokeswoman said: “It was a lift release.

“People were stuck in the lift and crews were called to get them out.

“There were three people.”

The stop message came back at 11.49am.