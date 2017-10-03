Tuesday, October 3rd 2017 Show Links
Firefighters free man’s hand after it becomes trapped in machinery at Aberdeen retail park

by Callum Main
03/10/2017, 11:46 am
A man has been freed by firefighters after his hand become stuck in a lorry in an Aberdeen retail park.

The incident happened outside Currys PC World on Garthdee Road shortly before 10am.

Fire crews helped free the man whose hand had become stuck in machinery at the back of a lorry.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to ARI.

A Scottish Ambulance Services spokeswoman said: “They arrived at 10.06am, we sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit.

“His hand has been trapped at the back of the lorry. He has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

