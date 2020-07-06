Firefighters extinguish shed fire in Aberdeen

Fire crews were called out to an Aberdeen street this evening following reports of a shed blaze.

One fire appliance attended the scene on Polwarth Road in Torry at about 5.30pm.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames before leaving the scene after about half an hour.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We attended a garden shed on fire on Polwarth Road in Torry.

“We used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and the stop message came in at 5.50pm.”