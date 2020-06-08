Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Aberdeen chip shop

Fire crews spent more than two hours extinguishing a substantial blaze at an Aberdeen chip shop.

Four appliances and a height vehicle were called out to Byron Fast Foods on Byron Square at 4.13pm following reports of a fire.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to battle the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesman said they remained on scene at the moment to dampen down the hot spots.

He added: “The stop message came in at 6.26pm.

“Some of the other buildings beside the property did have smoke in them but are otherwise undamaged.”

Stephen Webster, who lives across the road, said: “I looked across the road, and Byron’s Fast Food is there and the place was ablaze.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

“The fire brigade were tackling the fire straight away, there’s probably about a dozen firefighters tackling it.

“They closed off access to the public and cars at the shopping area and have taped off the area beside the community centre.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they attended to help with traffic management.