Fire crews extinguished a grass fire in a north-east town.

Two appliances and a special forestry unit spent about an hour battling a grass and brushwood blaze at Lochton of Leys in Banchory.

The fire was 50m by 20m with crews using beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the flames.

They arrived on scene at 4.45pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We left the scene at 5.45pm following the grass and brushwood fire.”