A vehicle was on fire on a busy north-east road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A927 south of Laurencekirk.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We were called at 5.20pm to a report of a car on fire on the A927.”

Police were contacted to deal with traffic management.

One thermal imaging camera, one hose and tools were used.

Fire crews left the scene at 5.58pm.

No one is believed to be injured.

