Firefighters extinguish blaze in north-east town

Emergency services have extinguished a fire in a building in a north-east town.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene on High Street in Banff, after a call was received at 2.29pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “It’s a building of four storeys, which is a mix of dwellings and a shop.

“The fire appears to have started on the second floor of the property.”

A height vehicle and an incident support vehicle were also sent to the scene.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus’, one hose reel jet, a PPV fan and a thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.

The fire was extinguished at 3.50pm.

Police Scotland officers were also on scene to provide traffic management, allowing the fire service to battle the blaze.