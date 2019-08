Firefighters were called to a tractor blaze on a north-east road today.

One crew from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was sent to the A98, one mile west of Aberdour at 4pm.

A SFRS spokesman said no one was hurt in the incident.

He said: “We were called to a tractor on fire at 4.03pm.

“We had one appliance from Buckie in attendance who used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message was received 4.28pm.”