News / Local Firefighters called to small fire at St Fergus Gas Plant By Michelle Henderson 17/07/2021, 10:18 am Updated: 17/07/2021, 10:40 am Firefighters were called to St Fergus Gas Plant following reports of a small fire. North-east firefighters were scrambled to St Fergus Gas Plant this morning following reports of a small fire. Fire crews turned out to the Aberdeenshire plant, near Peterhead, around 8.50am on Saturday morning to extinguish a small blaze on the grounds. Four fire crews from Peterhead and Fraserburgh were called to assist and remained on scene for a short time. Teams have now returned to base after successfully extinguishing the fire.