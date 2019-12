Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in a north-east town.

The blaze happened in the ground floor of a property on Pine Grove, Elgin, at around 2.45pm today.

Two appliances from Elgin attended the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We used two BA, one hose reel jet and a dry powder extinguisher to douse the fire.”

The fire was brought under control by 3.05pm.

There were no casualties.