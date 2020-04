Fire crews tackled a grass fire at an Aberdeen nature reserve this afternoon.

One appliance attended the incident at the Den of Maidencraig in the city following reports of grass being alight.

The fire was 50 square metres and was extinguished by crews in just over 20 minutes.

They arrived on scene at 3.04pm and left at 3.48pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “One appliance attended at Den of Maidencraig where there was grass on fire.

“A stop message came into us at 3.26pm.”