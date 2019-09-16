Firefighters called to free girl stuck in swing at Aberdeen park

Emergency crews were called out to assist a child who was stuck in a swing at an Aberdeen park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at Kettlehills Crescent in Northfield, just before 1.30pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the service said: “We were called to a girl stuck in a swing.

“Crews had small gear in use to get her out.

“We received the stop message at 1.46pm.”

Firefighters at the scene were able to free her from the swing and the youngster was not injured as a result of the incident.