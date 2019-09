Emergency crews were called out to assist a child who was stuck in a swing at an Aberdeen park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at Kettlehills Crescent in Northfield, just before 1.30pm today.

A spokesman for the service said: “We were called to a girl stuck in a swing.

“Crews had small gear in use to get her out.

“We received the stop message at 1.46pm.”