Firefighters have been called to a car on fire on a north-east road.

A crew from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were sent to the scene on the A944 between Alford and Lumsden at 5.15pm.

A SFRS spokesman said: “We were called to the A944 regarding a car on fire at 5.14pm.

“One appliance from Alford was sent to the incident. A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message was received at 5.38pm.”