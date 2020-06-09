Firefighters called to building blaze in north-east town

Four appliances have been sent to tackle a fire in a north-east town.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a building on fire at Seafield Crescent in Banff.

They received the call at 11.23am today and sent four fire engines from Banff, Macduff, Portsoy and Aberchirder.

Crews are using six breathing apparatus, one jet and two hose reel jets.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

It is unknown at the moment if there are any injuries.

More to follow.