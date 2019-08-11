Firefighters called to blaze at former Aberdeen school

Emergency crews were tonight called to a blaze at a former Aberdeen school.

Fire and police crews were sent to the former Torry Academy building around 5.30pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “There was a fire in the rear of the building.

“We had two appliances there.

“We got the call at 5.30pm.”

Fire crews had finished at the scene by 7pm.

Police were also in attendance after receiving a call regarding around five youths in their mid teens causing a “nuisance”.

A spokesman said officers attended and noted smashed windows at the old school.

They obtained descriptions of the youths but nobody has so far been traced in connection with the incident.