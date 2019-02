Fire crews have been called to an Aberdeen property after felt fell from the roof.

Firefighters are at the scene on Balnagask Road in Torry after the incident at 3pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently making the area safe.

“We received reports of felt falling from a roof of a property on Balnagask Road at 3pm.

“We have two crews in attendance including one from Central Station and the other from Altens.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter